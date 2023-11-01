The true meaning behind Halloween, according to the metaphysical community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Halloween has a different meaning to members of the metaphysical community. It’s actually an old Celtic holiday that some may know as All-Hollows Eve and others know it as a festival called Samhan (pronounced Saw-Win).

Samhan is a transition from fall to winter. It represents that the world is changing-- that many of the things that were woke during the spring and thrived in the summer, are dying or going dormant.

Zach Lindsey, a palm reader and a member of the metaphysical community said that Halloween also represents the veil to the paranormal world being lifted. This is where the tradition of dressing up for Halloween comes from.

“In Samham, it is called gizing or mumming, in which you would essentially dress up as one of the spooks and spirits to avoid being identified as a person and being whisked away and other things like that,” said Lindsey.

Samham begins at the sunset on October 31st and ends at sunrise on November 1st. If you want to avoid any potential paranormal activity, according to Lindsey, be sure to light your jack-o-lanterns to keep the ghost away.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.