Yearsley, Brooklyn Clarice

October 27, 2023, Age 11
Brooklyn Clarice Yearsley, 11 years old, a resident of Gooding, passed away on October 27, 2023, near Gooding.
Brooklyn Clarice Yearsley, 11 years old, a resident of Gooding, passed away on October 27, 2023, near Gooding.(Demaray Funeral Service)
By Leigha Krause
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:49 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Brooklyn Clarice Yearsley, 11 years old, a resident of Gooding, passed away on October 27, 2023, near Gooding.

Brooklyn Clarice Yearsley was born on March 20, 2012, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Douglas and Kathryn Yearsley.  She was raised in Gooding, Idaho.

Heaven gained a beautiful new angel who brought so much love, light and joy into our family. She was an amazing big sister to her little sister. She loved animals and could often be found outside playing with her dogs or cats and especially her horses. She loved to sing, play piano and violin. Brooklyn loved to be creative with art material. Her love for our Heavenly Father would shine through her hugs and kind words to those around her.

She is survived by her father - Douglas Lyn Yearsley, mother - Kathryn R. Yearsley, and sister - Raedi Kathryn Yearsley.

A funeral service for Brooklyn will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 2:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding.  Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hamer Public Library, 2450 E. 2100 N., Hamer, Idaho 83425 or Gooding Public Library, 306 5th Ave. West, Gooding, Idaho, 83330.

