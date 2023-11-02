Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

Canyon Ridge prepares for state swim meet in a unique way

The Riverhawks will have 13 members represented that qualified for the state swim meet.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state swim meet will be held in Boise this weekend, and Canyon Ridge has a unique way to prepare for it.

The Riverhawks will have 13 members represented that qualified for the state swim meet, but for the practice before, to ease their nerves and have a little fun, they hold a special tradition.

The state-bound relay teams compete against a dad’s/school admin relay and a coach’s relay.

It was a fun event to watch, as coaches and parents competed against their student-athletes.

“We get some of the parents of the swimmers as well as some faculty from the school to show how hard the students have worked,” Canyon Ridge coach Michael Ashby said. “It also lets the kids have a moment to shine by beating some adults.”

The Riverhawks will send 13 student-athletes to the state meet, the most they’ve ever had. The students should be proud of themselves, but it makes for a more special moment when you can do it with all your siblings.

“It’s awesome, kind of a relief, we would feel bad if one sibling didn’t make it,” Isabel, Isaac, Eli, and Elle Reid said. “If one doesn’t make it none of us make it.”

Canyon Ridge will compete beginning Friday and into Saturday for the state meet in Boise.

