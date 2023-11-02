Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years

Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.(Noah Goeppner)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A bow hunter in Indiana said he got “the deer of a lifetime” over this past weekend.

Noah Goeppner told WFIE that he was able to hit a white buck from about 15 yards away when he was out hunting this past Sunday.

And it wasn’t his first encounter with the deer. Goeppner said he first saw the animal in 2021 as a spike buck.

This season, Goeppner said he was keeping an eye on the buck while watching trail cameras before finally harvesting the rare deer.

He said this was the first whitetail buck he had hit with his bow.

Goeppner’s black lab, Nelli, also helped him track the animal down.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested
Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash Friday, just after 5 p.m., at the...
Two juveniles killed in Gooding County crash
Afton Gailfus was sentenced to prison for killing Dylan Wormsbaker on St. Patrick's Day.
Twin Falls woman sentenced to prison for role in fatal crash
Twin Falls resident Mathew Shoup is behind bars on multiple charges of rape and child sex abuse.
Twin Falls man facing one dozen felony charges, including rape
A trooper struck a pedestrian in the roadway with his patrol car in response to a call.
ISP trooper fatally strikes pedestrian in response to a call

Latest News

FILE - The Minnesota State Supreme Court Building is shown in this Jan. 10, 2020, photo in St....
Minnesota justices appear skeptical that states should decide Trump’s eligibility for the ballot
FILE -- Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival...
Green Day announces massive worldwide tour for 2024
Walt Disney Co. said it will acquire a 33% stake in Hulu from Comcast for approximately $8.6...
Disney to acquire the remainder of Hulu from Comcast for roughly $8.6 billion
A man in a gray hoodie begins to cross the sidewalk alongside the family, and then he suddenly...
Stranger tries to steal baby out of mom’s arms while crossing street, dad fights him off
FILE - A Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A plant in Michigan has...
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike vote overwhelmingly to approve new contract