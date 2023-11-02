Filer School District ask taxpayers to vote for supplemental levy renewal

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Supplemental levies help to bridge the gap between government funding and the actual cost to operate and sustain programs in school districts. Currently 92 out of 118 districts rely on them, including Filer.

Filer School District is asking taxpayers to vote in favor of authorizing a supplemental levy for $500,000 per year for two years. $400,00 will be used to fund certified and classified staffing positions, while the remainder will fund extracurricular activities for students and supplies.

The district says there will NOT be tax increase to taxpayers if the levy is approved. This is not an additional levy; it is a continuation of the current supplemental levy the district has, which expires next year on June 30th.

“In the Filer School District, when we looked at the percentage of our budget that we spent in those areas, that’s how we determined those amounts. For example, 80% to 85% of our budget is currently spent on salaries and benefits, therefore 80% Of our supplemental levy is towards salaries and benefits, said Filer Superintendent, Kelli Schroeder.

Voting begins November 7th. Poling locations in Filer are both the Filer First Baptist Church and Hollister Elementary School. Voting will take place from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.