Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Filer School District ask taxpayers to vote for supplemental levy renewal

By Dereka Kay
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Supplemental levies help to bridge the gap between government funding and the actual cost to operate and sustain programs in school districts. Currently 92 out of 118 districts rely on them, including Filer.

Filer School District is asking taxpayers to vote in favor of authorizing a supplemental levy for $500,000 per year for two years. $400,00 will be used to fund certified and classified staffing positions, while the remainder will fund extracurricular activities for students and supplies.

The district says there will NOT be tax increase to taxpayers if the levy is approved. This is not an additional levy; it is a continuation of the current supplemental levy the district has, which expires next year on June 30th.

“In the Filer School District, when we looked at the percentage of our budget that we spent in those areas, that’s how we determined those amounts. For example, 80% to 85% of our budget is currently spent on salaries and benefits, therefore 80% Of our supplemental levy is towards salaries and benefits, said Filer Superintendent, Kelli Schroeder.

Voting begins November 7th. Poling locations in Filer are both the Filer First Baptist Church and Hollister Elementary School. Voting will take place from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested
Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash Friday, just after 5 p.m., at the...
Two juveniles killed in Gooding County crash
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Afton Gailfus was sentenced to prison for killing Dylan Wormsbaker on St. Patrick's Day.
Twin Falls woman sentenced to prison for role in fatal crash
Twin Falls resident Mathew Shoup is behind bars on multiple charges of rape and child sex abuse.
Twin Falls man facing one dozen felony charges, including rape

Latest News

Brooklyn Clarice Yearsley, 11 years old, a resident of Gooding, passed away on October 27,...
Yearsley, Brooklyn Clarice
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Miracle, Karen
Joan Kidd Hawker, an 88-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, October 27, 2023, at...
Hawker, Joan Kidd
Bish’s RV hosts annual Trick-or-Treat on Bish’s Street