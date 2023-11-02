Habitat for Humanity holds silent auction to fund affordable housing

Advertise with Us
By Dereka Kay
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:15 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “Christmas Magic at the Restore” is what they call it. Magic Valley’s Habitat for Humanity officially launched their silent auction for Christmas trees for the holiday.

This year’s auction marks the second year in a row for the event. 20 trees are up for auction, already decorated and ready to be placed in someone’s living room. There’s a minimum bid to start the auction and an additional $25 to outbid an opponent.

The silent auction will run from now until November 21st at noon. If there is a tree that you absolutely love, there is a buyout price and Habitat for Humanity will help deliver it to your home. Funds received from the silent auction will be used to help five families in the Magic Valley build affordable housing.

“We’re raising funds to complete those homes from start and finish those home. The Restore itself is our number one fundraiser, it covers 100% of our overhead cost, so every dollar you donate to the Habitat is going to that build fund,” said Executive Director, Linda Fleming.

If you can’t make it to the Christmas tree event, look out for their Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge starting on December 12, 2023. It’s an online giving campaign that will launch during the last three weeks of December to also help families with affordable housing.

