Jayva Hicks becomes first athlete to sign for the College of Southern Idaho’s soccer team

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge soccer player Jayva Hicks made it official Wednesday afternoon, signing to play for the College of Southern Idaho’s soccer team.

Hicks, a senior at Xavier Charter School and player for the Riverhawks, becomes the first athlete to ever sign with CSI.

CSI announced in May they would add both men’s and women’s soccer to the school, beginning in 2024.

Hicks is excited to help lead and build the new soccer program, starting next year right in Twin Falls.

“I’m very excited to help start the team and I think it’s a very good opportunity,” Hicks said. I know coach Alex (Ferreria) well, so it’ll be a good season. I like black and yellow, so I’m really excited.”

Hicks was named the Canyon Ridge Player of the Year, as she was the team’s top scorer with 27 throughout the season.

She was also one of the team captains, helping lead the Riverhawks to be 4A Great Basin Conference runners-up this year and leading them to a state playoff berth in each of her four seasons.

One of her most impressive performances of the season came when she scored five goals against Mountain Home in August.

The entire community will be rooting for Hicks in her new colors next year.

