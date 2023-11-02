Senior all-star volleyball game held Wednesday night at Twin Falls High School

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The District IV senior all-star volleyball game was held Wednesday evening at Twin Falls High School.

The night recognized some of the best seniors in the area and gave them a fun opportunity to compete one last time, and team up or go against some of the other best players.

Four different teams were created, and each played two games to cap off their high school careers.

Not only did some seniors get to play amongst the best in the area, but for some, the night was even more special playing with their teammates.

“When I found out that I was able to be with two of my teammates it was a great feeling,” Declo senior Tayla Ewell said. “We all hugged each other, it was so awesome. It’s awesome to be here, it is amazing.”

Ewell got to play with teammates, Brynn Silcock and Ellie Ericksen, for the special night.

Other teams had this opportunity as well.

It was a great night for volleyball, KMVT and the rest of the community are excited to see what the fantastic student-athletes do next.

Full teams are listed below:

Red Team

14 Maddie Bland—OPP—Canyon Ridge

3 Izzie Stockham—OH--Gooding

4 Audrey Schilder—M--Gooding

5 Dominixe Celaya—S--Gooding

5 Ashlee Stanger—OH/M--Murtaugh

3 Ady Stanger—OH--Murtaugh

2 Bryleigh Widmier—M/S--Murtaugh

5 Jentry Hawker—LIB--Oakley

Coach: Lisa Nebeker-Murtaugh

Blue Team

1 Kadance Jacobson--OH—Wood River

7 Hazel Fischer—OH--Filer

8 Faith Robinson—S--Filer

11 Allie Bishop—M--Filer

2 Brynn Silcock—S--Declo

1 Tayla Ewell--LIB--Declo

8 Ellie Ericksen—M--Declo

4 Reagan Jones—M—Raft River

Green Team

2 Kadence Boyd--LIB--Twin Falls

7 Cierra Bohm—M--Twin Falls

5 Halle Walker--OH—Twin Falls

9 Addi Nielsen—S—Twin Falls 7

1 Jolee German—OH/M--Jerome

10 Aspen Eckert—S--Buhl 3

4 Justine Payne—M--Buhl 12

6 Saige Hubert—OH--Dietrich 11

Coach: Jaclyn Hawkins-Twin Falls

Yellow Team

14 Carlie Latta—OH--Minico

5 Livia Swenson—M--Minico

23 Lorien Schulthies—OH/S--Burley

7 Tylee Ramsey—OPP--Burley

7 Kadrian Klinger—S--Kimberly

3 Ani Bruning—M--Kimberly

12 Macy Dille--M--Kimberly

11 Ella Dejong—M/OH-Lighthouse Christian

Coach: Melissa Edwards-Kimberly

