Senior all-star volleyball game held Wednesday night at Twin Falls High School
The night recognized some of the best seniors in the area and gave them a fun opportunity to compete one last time, and team up or go against some of the other best players.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The District IV senior all-star volleyball game was held Wednesday evening at Twin Falls High School.
Four different teams were created, and each played two games to cap off their high school careers.
Not only did some seniors get to play amongst the best in the area, but for some, the night was even more special playing with their teammates.
“When I found out that I was able to be with two of my teammates it was a great feeling,” Declo senior Tayla Ewell said. “We all hugged each other, it was so awesome. It’s awesome to be here, it is amazing.”
Ewell got to play with teammates, Brynn Silcock and Ellie Ericksen, for the special night.
Other teams had this opportunity as well.
It was a great night for volleyball, KMVT and the rest of the community are excited to see what the fantastic student-athletes do next.
Full teams are listed below:
Red Team
14 Maddie Bland—OPP—Canyon Ridge
3 Izzie Stockham—OH--Gooding
4 Audrey Schilder—M--Gooding
5 Dominixe Celaya—S--Gooding
5 Ashlee Stanger—OH/M--Murtaugh
3 Ady Stanger—OH--Murtaugh
2 Bryleigh Widmier—M/S--Murtaugh
5 Jentry Hawker—LIB--Oakley
Coach: Lisa Nebeker-Murtaugh
Blue Team
1 Kadance Jacobson--OH—Wood River
7 Hazel Fischer—OH--Filer
8 Faith Robinson—S--Filer
11 Allie Bishop—M--Filer
2 Brynn Silcock—S--Declo
1 Tayla Ewell--LIB--Declo
8 Ellie Ericksen—M--Declo
4 Reagan Jones—M—Raft River
Green Team
2 Kadence Boyd--LIB--Twin Falls
7 Cierra Bohm—M--Twin Falls
5 Halle Walker--OH—Twin Falls
9 Addi Nielsen—S—Twin Falls 7
1 Jolee German—OH/M--Jerome
10 Aspen Eckert—S--Buhl 3
4 Justine Payne—M--Buhl 12
6 Saige Hubert—OH--Dietrich 11
Coach: Jaclyn Hawkins-Twin Falls
Yellow Team
14 Carlie Latta—OH--Minico
5 Livia Swenson—M--Minico
23 Lorien Schulthies—OH/S--Burley
7 Tylee Ramsey—OPP--Burley
7 Kadrian Klinger—S--Kimberly
3 Ani Bruning—M--Kimberly
12 Macy Dille--M--Kimberly
11 Ella Dejong—M/OH-Lighthouse Christian
Coach: Melissa Edwards-Kimberly
