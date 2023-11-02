Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

Updates from the Idaho Fish and Game

Live on Rise and Shine: Idaho Fish and Game
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:22 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Terry Thompson from the Idaho Fish and Game joined us on Rise and Shine to speak about the impacts of the quagga mussel treatment plant, as well as the treatment plan going forward.

He spoke about the stocking of rainbow trout in the region as well as where people can still fish as the weather gets colder.

He also spoke about the state of hunting in the region.

To watch the entire interview, click the link on the video above.

