Behind the Business: Part 1 - CSI Herrett Center Museum

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With winter slowly creeping in around southern Idaho, the mindset of “what should we do?” shifts from outside - to inside.

And over at the College of Southern Idaho, the Herrett Center has been providing a unique and educational indoor option for the whole family since 1980.

“We have snakes and reptiles on display, in addition to art and a giant replica mammoth skeleton,” said Shelby Hamblen – Coordinator of Education and Collections. “We just have a lot for people to come and experience and get their minds blown.”

Where the Herrett Center currently sits is not the first location, before the collection made its way into the hands of the College of Southern Idaho, a man named Norman Harrett started it all.

“The Herrett Center originally started out on Kimberly Road, and it was in a jewelry shop. It was a guy who liked collecting all sorts of things and then as he got towards the end of his life, he donated all of his collection to the College of Southern Idaho,” said Hamblen.

One piece of that collection is the homemade planetarium projector Norman Herrett built himself.

“This is Norman Herrett’s’ original planetarium projector. This is the one he would use out on Kimberly Road at his original facility,” added Hamblen.

Thanks to Norman’s curious mind and generous heart, the Herrett Center Museum is now full of artifacts from the early inhabitants of what is now known as Idaho, which includes an impressive look at prehistoric fishing techniques from those very same inhabitants.

And the museum goes beyond Gem State, featuring a large collection of Central and South American artifacts and replicas.

But the star of the show is - and always will be - the mammoth.

“Here we have the Huntington Canyon Mammoth. This guy is a replica of a mammoth that was found in Utah about 30 years ago,” said Hamblen.

And the mammoth isn’t alone, the museum has a large selection of current and prehistoric fossilized skeletal remains from around the world.

But it’s not just artifacts and displays; the Herrett Center also features a full art gallery.

“It’s changed about every six weeks or so, it kind of depends on the show and what the schedule looks like,” said Hamblen.

Beyond the art and beyond the artifacts, there is one significant reason to check out the Herrett Center… the price.

“Number one, its affordable. The only thing we charge for here at the Herrett Center is the planetarium shows. Everything else, just to walk around and explore everything in sight is totally free,” said Hamblen.

If you’d like to check out everything the CSI Herrett Center Museum has to offer, the museum is located on the College of Southern Idaho campus – near the CSI Expo Center.

Next week, we’ll take a look at the other part of the Herrett Center; which happens to sit atop a world class list… The Faulkner Planetarium.

