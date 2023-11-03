The Buhl football team embraces playoff game at Holt Arena

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After beating McCall-Donnelly 20-12 in the first round of the playoffs, the Buhl Indians had a date with the Teton Timberwolves in the quarterfinals of the 3A state playoffs.

It’s exciting for the players as they got to travel to Pocatello for the matchup and play in Holt Arena, home of the Idaho State Bengals.

“I’m excited I’ve never been able to play on turf since my freshman year,” Kaiden Villaro said. “We always want to play another week, every win is another week, and we want to play as long as we can.”

Villaro leads the state of Idaho in sacks and is 21st in the nation.

The Indians were happy with their one-score win over McCall-Donnelly in the first round but knew they needed to lock into the game quicker.

“Theres nothing more to improve on we just didn’t get off the bus. In the first quarter they scored on the first two possessions,” senior Oakley Tennant said. “We didn’t rack up the score, but we did what we had to do.”

Buhl squares off with Teton who is 8-1 on the season.

The Timberwolves are a talented team, but the Indians know they must play their brand of football to get the win.

“It’s been a lot of game planning gearing up for who we need to look out for and just sticking to who we are,” senior Kyler Kelly said. We need to play like we normally do and let nothing else happen.”

Buhl would end up falling 41-28 to Teton, being eliminated from the playoffs.

Highlights from the game will appear during KMVT’s Friday Night Blitz/

