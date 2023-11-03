CSI collabs with County West for poll worker trainings

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Earlier morning on November 2nd, CSI hosted the poll worker training for the elections. Over 70 people were in attendance for the 3-hour training, including a few CSI student volunteers.

The facilitators of Twin Falls County West oversaw the training on how to handle ballots for November 7th. The poll workers also had to stand before the county clerk and take an oath to uphold the constitution and the Idaho laws in administering the election. According to the Twin Falls County clerk, we’re looking to see around 100 poll workers on election day.

“All of these individuals will be trained to be poll workers on election day. So they will show up at 7am and probably not get done until 9 or 10 pm on election day and we train them from what they have to do from when they arrive at the polls and what they have to do while voters are there voting and what they have to do to close the polls and get all the ballots and supplies back to us at county west,” said Twin Falls County Clerk, Kristina Glascock.

Voteidaho.gov is a great resource if you want to check to see if your registered to vote and to find your polling place. Be sure to do your research on candidates before casting your voting ballot on election day.

