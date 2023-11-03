Advertise with Us
CSI mens basketball falls in season opener to Yavapai

The game was night one of the Idaho Central Credit Union Invitational.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:28 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s men’s basketball team kicked off their season Thursday night, welcoming Yavapai College.

The game was night one of the Idaho Central Credit Union Invitational.

The 10th-ranked Golden Eagles came out of the gates hot, leading by as many as 16 points, and holding a 45-31 lead at the half.

From there, Yavapai caught fire.

After shooting under 30 percent in the first half, the Roughriders would shoot 46 percent from the field in the second, en route to a 56-point half.

The Golden Eagles kept it close to the final seconds, but could not close the deal as Yavapai walked away with an 87-83 victory, upsetting the Golden Eagles.

The Roughriders were full of celebration upsetting the top-10 team, as they won only seven games in their previous season.

CSI was led by redshirt freshman Walker Timme who had a team-high 16 points along with three rebounds. Sophomore guard Jaylon Johnson added 13 points and led the team with six assists, while sophomore Kasen Carpenter added 10 points.

Yavapai was led by Ray Glasgow with a game-high 25 points, along with 19 points from Tym Richardson. The Roughriders had five players score in double figures.

CSI is back in action Friday as they host Northwest College at 7:00 p.m.

