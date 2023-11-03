CSI womens basketball steamrolls Northwest College in season opener

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s women’s basketball team kicked off their season Thursday night in spectacular fashion.

The fourth Golden Eagles welcomed Northwest College for night one of the Idaho Central Credit Union invitational.

After a back-and-forth first quarter saw CSI leading 24-22, the Golden Eagles would put their feet on the gas pedal.

They would shoot lights out the rest of the game, shooting an incredible 54 percent from the floor.

CSI would outscore the Trappers 81-34 the rest of the game on their way to a 105-56 win.

CSI was led by sophomore Jayden McNeal who scored a team-high 17 points, along with a 14-point performance from sophomore Jamisyn Heaton.

Kennedy Gillette chipped in nine points while Kayle Headrick, Makeili Ika, Kayla Porray, and Taylor Johnson each had eight points.

It was a fantastic night for CSI as every player scored in their opening win.

Northwest College was led by Roxanne Rogers who finished with a game high of 19 points.

The Golden Eagles are back in action Friday as they host North Idaho College at 5:00 p.m.

