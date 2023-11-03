Hundreds gather for Ski and Mountain Trauma Conference in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Idaho, adventuring outside is very common, but unfortunately, so is the possibility of getting hurt, which is why it is vital for first responders of all types to be prepared for any type of trauma.

In it’s 16th year, St. Alphonsus’ Ski and Mountain Trauma Conference brings people from all over the country to Sun Valley to learn and train for different types of emergencies that they may see.

“It was originally started to address the needs of EMS education, and historically, St. Al’s and one of the doctors got together and said we are missing out on being able to train, EMS people for high volume trauma situations in austere environments, so it was a little niche market, and we decided that if we can improve this care than we can improve the care for all Idahoans,” said Andrew Southard, an emergency room doctor at St. Al’s.

Now, 450 people from all over the country gather during the three-day conference to get hands on training from professionals.

“We’re doing a T triple C section, which is about mass causality and moving trauma patients quickly to get out, we’re doing stuff with landing zones for helicopters, and the national guard is going to come out and show us some of their techniques, we’re doing techniques with search and rescue technology, we just had a lot of debates about different medicines, different intubation practices in the fields, when to use them when not to use them,” said Southard.

The Sun Valley Fire Department was attending the conference, as they, and departments like theirs, are often the first ones to respond to traumatic accidents, and often times in remote locations.

“We obviously do structure fire, wildland fire, but we also have a large back country response and technical rescue team, so we respond to everything from bike accidents, hiking accidents, hunting incidents, winter rescues, avalanches, and we have over 100 miles of Nordic trails, so we have a lot of those types of responses as well,” said Taan Robrahn, the fire chief for Sun Valley.

It’s conferences like this one that give the citizens of Idaho the best chance of a positive outcome, because the care begins oftentimes, on the scene of the accident.

“It’s a team effort from the start of the call to the finish of the call, from the pre-hospital care to actually at the hospital to when they are hopefully discharged and going home so it’s definitely a team environment with everything that we do,” said Robrahn.

The conference wraps up Friday.

