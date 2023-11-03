The Idaho Legislative Council has announced tentative deadlines for the 2024 Legislative Session.

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thursday, leaders of the Idaho Legislature announced their unofficial deadlines for the upcoming legislative session that will begin on January 8, 2024.

During the meetings at the statehouse in Boise, leaders signaled that they would like to adjourn for the year on March 22; if lawmakers are able to reach that benchmark, the 2024 legislative session would be the shortest in the past three years. Typically, legislative sessions last anywhere from 75 to 90 days, however there is no time limit for how long or short they need to be.

According to the Idaho Capitol Sun, all 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature are up for election next year, and the primary election date is May 21, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.