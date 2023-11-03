Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

The Idaho Legislative Council has announced tentative deadlines for the 2024 Legislative Session.

“I’m really am so frustrated and disappointed at this session,
“I’m really am so frustrated and disappointed at this session,(KMVT)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thursday, leaders of the Idaho Legislature announced their unofficial deadlines for the upcoming legislative session that will begin on January 8, 2024.

During the meetings at the statehouse in Boise, leaders signaled that they would like to adjourn for the year on March 22; if lawmakers are able to reach that benchmark, the 2024 legislative session would be the shortest in the past three years. Typically, legislative sessions last anywhere from 75 to 90 days, however there is no time limit for how long or short they need to be.

According to the Idaho Capitol Sun, all 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature are up for election next year, and the primary election date is May 21, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested
Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash Friday, just after 5 p.m., at the...
Two juveniles killed in Gooding County crash
Afton Gailfus was sentenced to prison for killing Dylan Wormsbaker on St. Patrick's Day.
Twin Falls woman sentenced to prison for role in fatal crash
Twin Falls resident Mathew Shoup is behind bars on multiple charges of rape and child sex abuse.
Twin Falls man facing one dozen felony charges, including rape
Generic earthquake photo
Two earthquakes detected in Idaho by USGS in the past two days

Latest News

Mayor Rick York of New Plymouth, ID arrested for allegedly shooting his son in the arm. (Nov....
Idaho mayor arrested for allegedly shooting son in the arm during argument
Chomper
Furry Friday: Chomper
Chomper is available for adoption at the animal shelter in Twin Falls.
Furry Friday: Chomper
Hundreds gather for Ski and Mountain Trauma Conference in Sun Valley
Hundreds gather for Ski and Mountain Trauma Conference in Sun Valley