Judge sets deadline for DNA evidence in Kohberger case to be handed over to defense.

By Gina Jameson
Updated: seconds ago
Mosow, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the trial of Bryan Kohberger, who faces murder charges in the death of four University of Idaho students, a deadline has been set by the Judge for prosecutors to turn over DNA evidence critical to the case.

2nd Judicial Court Magistrate Judge John C. Judge said in court that he is going to set a deadline for all the information to be provided to the court by December 1st, 2023. “That should be sufficient time if something comes up between now and then we can have it another status conference if necessary.”

Idaho Judge John Judge previously agreed to review the familial DNA evidence prosecutors used to help identify Kohberger as a suspect and determine what information would be necessary to turn over to the defense, a move which some regarded as a win for Kohberger’s defense team.

