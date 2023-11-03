Salute to Idaho Agriculture: What do local pumpkin patches do with the leftovers?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Have you ever wondered what happens to the leftover pumpkins from the local patches? Well, that is the focus of this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture.

Tubbs Berry Farm in Twin Falls is one of the most popular fall attractions in the Magic Valley from early September to Halloween. The farm has animals to feed and pet, a plethora of games to play including a giant hay maze and plenty of other activities including browsing their nearly six-acre pumpkin patch.

The size of the pumpkin patch mixed with the roughly two-month long season means that the farm is bound to have thousands of extra pumpkins still in the field. However, the Tubbs’ have found a way to put these extra pumpkins to good use and it benefits the farm as well.

“We have about six acres of pumpkins and right here close to where everybody comes in, they are picked there are still more further out, but we expect to have a certain amount left over and it goes to animal feed,” Kirk Tubbs, co-owner of Tubbs Berry Farm said.

“We are a working farm, so everything has its rotation on the farm and so these leftover pumpkins are an asset to us. We will feed livestock through the winter on them.”

Tubbs Berry Farm is now closed for the season and even though you can’t purchase any more pumpkins at least his livestock will be putting all the extras to good use, including feeding them to a litter of piglets born just two weeks ago.

