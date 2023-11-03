Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: What do local pumpkin patches do with the leftovers?

Most leftover pumpkins are used for animal feed.
Most leftover pumpkins are used for animal feed.(KMVT-TV)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:05 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Have you ever wondered what happens to the leftover pumpkins from the local patches? Well, that is the focus of this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture.

Tubbs Berry Farm in Twin Falls is one of the most popular fall attractions in the Magic Valley from early September to Halloween. The farm has animals to feed and pet, a plethora of games to play including a giant hay maze and plenty of other activities including browsing their nearly six-acre pumpkin patch.

The size of the pumpkin patch mixed with the roughly two-month long season means that the farm is bound to have thousands of extra pumpkins still in the field. However, the Tubbs’ have found a way to put these extra pumpkins to good use and it benefits the farm as well.

“We have about six acres of pumpkins and right here close to where everybody comes in, they are picked there are still more further out, but we expect to have a certain amount left over and it goes to animal feed,” Kirk Tubbs, co-owner of Tubbs Berry Farm said.

“We are a working farm, so everything has its rotation on the farm and so these leftover pumpkins are an asset to us. We will feed livestock through the winter on them.”

Tubbs Berry Farm is now closed for the season and even though you can’t purchase any more pumpkins at least his livestock will be putting all the extras to good use, including feeding them to a litter of piglets born just two weeks ago.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested
Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash Friday, just after 5 p.m., at the...
Two juveniles killed in Gooding County crash
Afton Gailfus was sentenced to prison for killing Dylan Wormsbaker on St. Patrick's Day.
Twin Falls woman sentenced to prison for role in fatal crash
Twin Falls resident Mathew Shoup is behind bars on multiple charges of rape and child sex abuse.
Twin Falls man facing one dozen felony charges, including rape
A trooper struck a pedestrian in the roadway with his patrol car in response to a call.
ISP trooper fatally strikes pedestrian in response to a call

Latest News

Daviess Co. in need of primary election poll workers
CSI collabs with County West for poll worker trainings
A woman receiving a flu shot.
Twin Falls Public Library and South Central Public Health District to hold drop-in vaccination clinic
All of the dogs survived after being poisoned during a break-in Monday.
Jerome Animal Shelter calls on community to help house lost dogs
Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley
Habitat for Humanity holds silent auction to fund affordable housing