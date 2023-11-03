Advertise with Us
Twin Falls Public Library and South Central Public Health District to hold drop-in vaccination clinic

A woman receiving a flu shot.
A woman receiving a flu shot.(Sophia Vitello)
By Dereka Kay
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:35 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Public Library will be holding a drop-in clinic for vaccinations on Friday, November 3rd. They will be offering flu and the new updated covid vaccines to those who qualify.

This event was made possible through a partnership with the South Central Public Health District. Most insurance plans will cover the full cost of your vaccination and a limited amount of flu shots will be available at no cost for those without insurance.

The district will also provide a limited amount of RSV vaccines for those who are 60 years and older. Medicaid Part D will also assist those in getting one of the vaccines.

“Part of health equity and trying to reach people in underserved populations, we try to go where the people are, you know, instead of always having them come here. we trying to where they’re at. we know that people utilize the services at the public library, and we know that they’re there alot,” said Program Manager for the Vaccine Health Equity Program, Alex Jennings.

If you need a vaccine, the drop-in clinic will be open from 3 until 5:45 pm on Friday. If you miss the event, you can contact the South Central Public Health District to schedule an appointment for your immunizations.

