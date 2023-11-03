Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Two earthquakes detected in Idaho by USGS in the past two days

USGS reports small tremblors in Stanley and McCall between 11/01 and 11/02
Generic earthquake photo
Generic earthquake photo(MGN)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:35 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The United State Geological Survey (USGS), reports that there was a minor earthquake near Stanley Wednesday evening.

The small tremor was reported at 10:03pm on November 1, 2023, USGS says it had a magnitude of 2.5 and just west of Stanley. As of now there have been no reports of damage.

USGS also reports a minor earthquake happened at 9:13am on Thursday, November 2, 2023, 8 kilometers south of McCall, at a magnitude of 2.8.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested
Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash Friday, just after 5 p.m., at the...
Two juveniles killed in Gooding County crash
Afton Gailfus was sentenced to prison for killing Dylan Wormsbaker on St. Patrick's Day.
Twin Falls woman sentenced to prison for role in fatal crash
Twin Falls resident Mathew Shoup is behind bars on multiple charges of rape and child sex abuse.
Twin Falls man facing one dozen felony charges, including rape
A trooper struck a pedestrian in the roadway with his patrol car in response to a call.
ISP trooper fatally strikes pedestrian in response to a call

Latest News

Ski and Mountain Trauma Conference
Hundreds gather for Ski and Mountain Trauma Conference in Sun Valley
Daviess Co. in need of primary election poll workers
CSI collabs with County West for poll worker trainings
A woman receiving a flu shot.
Twin Falls Public Library and South Central Public Health District to hold drop-in vaccination clinic
All of the dogs survived after being poisoned during a break-in Monday.
Jerome Animal Shelter calls on community to help house lost dogs