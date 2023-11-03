Two earthquakes detected in Idaho by USGS in the past two days
USGS reports small tremblors in Stanley and McCall between 11/01 and 11/02
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:35 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The United State Geological Survey (USGS), reports that there was a minor earthquake near Stanley Wednesday evening.
The small tremor was reported at 10:03pm on November 1, 2023, USGS says it had a magnitude of 2.5 and just west of Stanley. As of now there have been no reports of damage.
USGS also reports a minor earthquake happened at 9:13am on Thursday, November 2, 2023, 8 kilometers south of McCall, at a magnitude of 2.8.
