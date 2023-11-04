CSI Lady Golden Eagle start season 2-0, defeating North Idaho College Friday night

Advertise with Us
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The fourth-ranked College of Southern Idaho Lady Eagles won by a whopping score of 105-56 against Northwest College to kick off the season.

This is the first time ever the lady Golden Eagles have scored 100 points in a season opener.

They almost achieved this back in 2013 when they scored 99 points against South Mountain Community College.

Every Golden Eagle player scored in the season opener, where they were led by Jayden McNeal’s 17 points along with 14 from Jamisyn Heaton.

McNeal said postgame Thursday, this is what CSI should be doing every day.

“We definitely put in the work the long hours paid off. It was good to just get out there and beat the team the way they deserved to be beaten and just show what we were capable of,” McNeal said. “It was a good win to start the season.”

Golden Eagles followed up on Friday night with a 75-53 win over North Idaho College to start the year 2-0.

Heaton led the team with a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Golden Eagles wrap up the Central Credit Union Invitational on Saturday against Arizona Western at 5:00 p.m.

