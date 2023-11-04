Idaho mayor arrested for allegedly shooting son in the arm during argument

New Plymouth, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a recent news release, the Payette County Sheriff’s Office arrested New Plymouth Mayor Rick York for allegedly shooting his son in the arm.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred just before 7 p.m. Thursday November 2, 2023. Dispatch received a 911 call from Rick York, saying he had shot his son, Jacob York, in the arm. York was taken to the hospital by his mother, and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office learned an argument took place that evening, and the shooting happened during that argument. Rick York was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. He was arraigned Friday afternoon in Payette County District Court.

