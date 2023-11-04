Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Idaho mayor arrested for allegedly shooting son in the arm during argument

Mayor Rick York of New Plymouth, ID arrested for allegedly shooting his son in the arm. (Nov....
Mayor Rick York of New Plymouth, ID arrested for allegedly shooting his son in the arm. (Nov. 2, 2023(Payette County Sheriff's Office | KMVT)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:03 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Plymouth, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a recent news release, the Payette County Sheriff’s Office arrested New Plymouth Mayor Rick York for allegedly shooting his son in the arm.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred just before 7 p.m. Thursday November 2, 2023. Dispatch received a 911 call from Rick York, saying he had shot his son, Jacob York, in the arm. York was taken to the hospital by his mother, and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office learned an argument took place that evening, and the shooting happened during that argument. Rick York was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. He was arraigned Friday afternoon in Payette County District Court.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested
Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash Friday, just after 5 p.m., at the...
Two juveniles killed in Gooding County crash
Afton Gailfus was sentenced to prison for killing Dylan Wormsbaker on St. Patrick's Day.
Twin Falls woman sentenced to prison for role in fatal crash
Twin Falls resident Mathew Shoup is behind bars on multiple charges of rape and child sex abuse.
Twin Falls man facing one dozen felony charges, including rape
Generic earthquake photo
Two earthquakes detected in Idaho by USGS in the past two days

Latest News

“I’m really am so frustrated and disappointed at this session,
The Idaho Legislative Council has announced tentative deadlines for the 2024 Legislative Session.
Chomper
Furry Friday: Chomper
Chomper is available for adoption at the animal shelter in Twin Falls.
Furry Friday: Chomper
Hundreds gather for Ski and Mountain Trauma Conference in Sun Valley
Hundreds gather for Ski and Mountain Trauma Conference in Sun Valley