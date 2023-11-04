Kimberly high school sends swimmers off to state meet

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho state swim meet begins in Bosie this weekend, where multiple area schools will be represented.

One of the schools that will be represented is the Kimberly Bulldogs.

Kimberly held their state send-off Thursday afternoon, where students and faculty lined up to wish the state-qualifying student-athletes good luck ahead of the meet in Boise.

The energy was high, the band was playing and there was nothing but great vibes as the swimmers prepared for the weekend.

The Bulldogs sent nine swimmers who qualified to the meet, including two girls and seven boy swimmers.

We wish them the best of luck this weekend and will give updates on the meeting when they are made available.

