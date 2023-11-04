Advertise with Us
Sarah Wondra sentenced on charges unrelated to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan

By Gina Jameson
Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sarah Wondra, the Fruitland woman who was initially charged with failing to report the death of Michael Vaughan has been sentenced on unrelated charges.

CBS2 in Boise reports that Wondra has been charged with aggravated assault, evidence destruction, and possession of a controlled substance. The prosecutor in the case dropped the possession charge as part of a plea agreement.

Wondra was sentenced to three years fixed with four years indeterminate.

Fruitland Police Chief Joe Huff says that the investigation in the case of Michael Vaughan is active and ongoing, and that a probable cause affidavit has been forwarded to prosecutors. No one else has been charged in the case. The boy went missing from his home in Fruitland two years ago this last July.

Wondra lived just a few blocks away from where Michael went missing, but a search ultimately turned up nothing, but Chief Huff says he believes that Michael was buried there at some point, but his body has since been moved.

