Bomb threat called into Twin Falls grocery store turned out to be a hoax

TFPD investigating bomb threat called into Smith's Food on Addison in Twin on Saturday night...
TFPD investigating bomb threat called into Smith's Food on Addison in Twin on Saturday night (11/04).(KMVT)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:13 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department responded to a bomb threat that was called into Smith’s Food and Drug on Saturday evening.

Twin Falls Police Seargent Josh Hayes told KMVT that officers, along with EMS and fire crews responded to the store, after store personnel received a phone call stating that a bomb would explode inside the store unless the caller received an unspecified amount of Amazon and Apple gift cards.

Officers swept through the store searching for any explosive devices, but none were found. Hayes noted that their initial investigation shows that the phone call was most likely a scam, due to the nature of the items requested. However, TFPS is continuing to investigate.

We will give you more information once it is made available.

