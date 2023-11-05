Four area football teams heading to State football semifinals
Declo, Hagerman, join Camas County and Oakley as the only teams in the final four of their respective classes.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Friday night, two of our area teams (Camas County and Oakley) were able to move into the State semifinals with 70-13 and 70-6 wins respectively, and this afternoon Declo and Hagerman also punched their tickets into the final four.
Declo took on eighth-seeded Grangeville and despite a slow start from the offense the defense held strong and carried an 8-0 lead into halftime. In the second half the Declo offense woke up and put up 29 points and the defense continued its solid play to cruise to a 37-14 win.
Declo will face off with Melba on Friday night at home in a state semifinal matchup that is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m.
Hagerman traveled eight and a half hours away to take on Mullan in a cold, rainy game. The Pirates offense got out to a quick start scoring first and jumping out to a 22-12 lead before dropping 32 unanswered points for a 54-12 win.
Hagerman will play top-seeded Kendrick in the semifinals with a time and location still to be determined.
In the other 1A-D2 semifinal, Camas County will take on Rockland Friday night at Gooding High School, kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
And finally, in 1A-D1, Oakley has its state semifinal on Thursday night at home against Grace with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m.
