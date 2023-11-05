Four area football teams heading to State football semifinals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Friday night, two of our area teams (Camas County and Oakley) were able to move into the State semifinals with 70-13 and 70-6 wins respectively, and this afternoon Declo and Hagerman also punched their tickets into the final four.

Declo took on eighth-seeded Grangeville and despite a slow start from the offense the defense held strong and carried an 8-0 lead into halftime. In the second half the Declo offense woke up and put up 29 points and the defense continued its solid play to cruise to a 37-14 win.

Declo will face off with Melba on Friday night at home in a state semifinal matchup that is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

Hagerman traveled eight and a half hours away to take on Mullan in a cold, rainy game. The Pirates offense got out to a quick start scoring first and jumping out to a 22-12 lead before dropping 32 unanswered points for a 54-12 win.

Hagerman will play top-seeded Kendrick in the semifinals with a time and location still to be determined.

In the other 1A-D2 semifinal, Camas County will take on Rockland Friday night at Gooding High School, kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

And finally, in 1A-D1, Oakley has its state semifinal on Thursday night at home against Grace with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m.

