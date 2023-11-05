Advertise with Us
Here’s a county-by-county rundown for Tuesday’s election day

By Dereka Kay
Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Election Day is quickly approaching. Here’s a rundown of all that you need to know and what to expect on your voting ballot.

Coming up on Tuesday, November 7th, polls will be open all day from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. On your ballot you’ll find funding requests from various taxing districts, including schools and libraries, as well as races for leadership position within those districts.

For Cassia County there will be city council seats in Burley and Declo, as well as trustee seats for the Cassia Joint School District and funding request for the Oregon Trail Recreation.

Then there’s the Valley Senior Center Bond in Jerome County, and trustee seats for the Jerome School District and city council seats in Eden. Minidoka also has city council seats in Heyburn and Paul, and a renewal for a supplemental levy for the Minidoka Joint School District.

Twin Falls County also has city council seats open in six different cities, along with school district trustee seats for Filer and Twin Falls. Buhl also has trustee seats for their joint school district.

Up for vote in Blaine County are city council seats in three different cities, along with the Bellevue Alderman seats and school district trustee seats. Lastly, Gooding County has city council seats for election in Hagerman and school district trustee seats in Wendell.

To find information on where your polling place is going to be, visit voteidaho.gov. You can also register to vote at the polls, all you need is a photo ID and your proof of residence.

