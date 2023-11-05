Idaho State Department wants feedback on their State Report Card

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Department of Education is looking for feedback about its state report card.

The report card is a resource for those interested in student performance on statewide standardized tests. It’s a data hub so parents and those in education can take a look at scores. They can even compare them to how other schools in their district and around the state are doing.

Which is the demographic of Idahoans that SDE would like to hear from regarding their experience using the report card.

SDE Communications Director Scott Graf says, “We are looking for input from educators, from administrators, from school trustees, parents if they have used it and have one thought and feeling on it we’d love to hear from them as well.”

It’s feedback that can help to shape the future of the state report card.

The data and presentation is handled by an external vendor that’s been the same for the past five years. That vendor notified the department that the platform will no longer be supported. That gives state education administration the opportunity to gain valuable feedback as leadership searches for a replacement.

“We just want to make sure that the folks that use this product are getting everything from it that they need. If there are some shortcomings let us know and we can tailor, make our request for proposals on it and address those through this process. I think this is just an opportunity to reach out, hear from the users and let them inform this process,” Graff said.

The survey should only take about five minutes to complete and can be found online on the department’s website and through their social media pages.

The survey opened November 3rd and will close November 24th.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.