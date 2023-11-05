Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Idaho State Department wants feedback on their State Report Card

It’s a data hub so parents and those in education can take a look at scores.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:55 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Department of Education is looking for feedback about its state report card.

The report card is a resource for those interested in student performance on statewide standardized tests. It’s a data hub so parents and those in education can take a look at scores. They can even compare them to how other schools in their district and around the state are doing.

Which is the demographic of Idahoans that SDE would like to hear from regarding their experience using the report card.

SDE Communications Director Scott Graf says, “We are looking for input from educators, from administrators, from school trustees, parents if they have used it and have one thought and feeling on it we’d love to hear from them as well.”

It’s feedback that can help to shape the future of the state report card.

The data and presentation is handled by an external vendor that’s been the same for the past five years. That vendor notified the department that the platform will no longer be supported. That gives state education administration the opportunity to gain valuable feedback as leadership searches for a replacement.

“We just want to make sure that the folks that use this product are getting everything from it that they need. If there are some shortcomings let us know and we can tailor, make our request for proposals on it and address those through this process. I think this is just an opportunity to reach out, hear from the users and let them inform this process,” Graff said.

The survey should only take about five minutes to complete and can be found online on the department’s website and through their social media pages.

The survey opened November 3rd and will close November 24th.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested
Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash Friday, just after 5 p.m., at the...
Two juveniles killed in Gooding County crash
Generic earthquake photo
Two earthquakes detected in Idaho by USGS in the past two days
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Afton Gailfus was sentenced to prison for killing Dylan Wormsbaker on St. Patrick's Day.
Twin Falls woman sentenced to prison for role in fatal crash

Latest News

TFPD investigating bomb threat called into Smith's Food on Addison in Twin on Saturday night...
Bomb threat called into Twin Falls grocery store turned out to be a hoax
This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m.
Southern Idaho Evening Forecast 11-4
KMVT Friday Night Blitz State Football Quarters
KMVT FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ State Football Quarters
Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Sarah Wondra sentenced on charges unrelated to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan