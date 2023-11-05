Advertise with Us
IDOC receives lethal injection drugs after years of not being able to obtain them

Original report from Idaho Capitol Sun
IDOC obtains lethal injection drugs.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Corrections has received the drugs necessary to carry out lethal injections for inmates who are served their death warrant.

According to the Idaho Capitol Sun, it has been years since the state has been able to obtain the drugs necessary to carry out a death warrant, which is part of the reason Idaho authorized the IDOC to use firing squads. Recently passed Idaho legislation protects the identities of those who have anything to do with the production, sale and distribution of the drugs needed.

In 2022, the state had to vacate the execution of Gerald Pizzuto Jr. because the IDOC was unable to secure the drugs, and most recently on October 12, 2023 an Idaho judge signed the death warrant of Idaho’s longest serving death row inmate, Thomas Creech.

Creech was scheduled for execution on November 8th of this year, but that has since been put on hold pending a commutation hearing.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

