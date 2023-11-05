Advertise with Us
Judge rejects motion to dismiss for Utah mother accused of poisoning husband with fentanyl

Original report by KUTV
Richin's motion to dismiss murder charge dismissed by Utah judge.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:35 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — Kouri Richins, the mother and children’s book author accused of killing her husband, appeared in a Utah courtroom Friday (11/3/23). KUTV reports the Utah judge rejected the motion to dismiss the charges against her.

The court also denied the state’s attempt to restrict Richins from communicating with her mother and brother, upholding her First Amendment rights.

Richins is charged with the fentanyl poisoning death of her husband Eric. Prosecutors say Richins tried to profit from his life insurance policy. Investigators say Richins put a lethal dose of fentanyl in her husband’s cocktail. After his death Richins wrote and self-published a children’s book about grief.

During Friday’s proceedings, the defense sought an order disqualifying the Summit County Attorney’s Office, requested a change of venue to Salt Lake County, and urged the jury to disregard the state’s false claim of Richins’ involvement in witness tampering.

