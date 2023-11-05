Advertise with Us
Kimberly High School holds community event hosted by Stephanie Snarr

This is the 50th year of the event
This is the 50th year of the event(KMVT)
By Dereka Kay
Updated: 1 hour ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A community dinner and donation drive was held at Kimberly High School on the night of November 3rd, 2023, and sponsored by Kimberly Snarr

Around 90 people showed up to fellowship while enjoying hot chili and hot chocolate. The community event also accepted donations on behalf of East End Providers. According to Snarr, who is also running for city council, said the goal was to bring the community together and to emphasize the importance of being involved and giving back to the community.

“This is strictly a community dinner where we wanted to give back to the community and also accept donations. We started working on this before my campaign even started. We actually talked about it a little bit last year and then I reached out and was starting to get some plans into the works starting early this fall,” said Snarr.

Some of the donations collected included nonperishable food, new clothing and toys. The donations will be gifted to children for the upcoming holidays.

“Tonight’s event is about raising awareness in the community for east end providers and their busiest season is coming in the near future. They’ve been active in this community for a very, very long time,” said Kimberly City Council member, Nancy Duncan.

For those who missed the community event at Kimberly High School, you can still drop donations off at the East End Providers location on Main Street North in Kimberly, Idaho.

