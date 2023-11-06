11 injured after semi crashes into car dealership in Tooele, UT on Friday

TOOELE, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — A fire erupted at a car dealership in Tooele, Utah as crews responded to a semi-truck crash that ultimately damaged 27 vehicles and injured a dozen others this past Friday afternoon. KUTV reports that all directions of traffic were closed while officials investigated.

According to Lt. Jeremy Hansen with Tooele police, the incident began at 1:45 p.m. Friday when a semi-double trailer hauling gravel was traveling northbound on Main Street and crashed twice.

The semi reportedly continued northbound and caused a major collision, including at the Tooele Motor Company.

One woman was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, 11 total people were injured in the crash.

