Tanks for Watching

11 injured after semi crashes into car dealership in Tooele, UT on Friday

Original story by CBS KUTV
Semi crashes into car lot in Tooele, Utah injuring 11 people on Friday (11/03/23) (Courtesy KUTV)
Semi crashes into car lot in Tooele, Utah injuring 11 people on Friday (11/03/23) (Courtesy KUTV)(KUTV | KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:42 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TOOELE, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — A fire erupted at a car dealership in Tooele, Utah as crews responded to a semi-truck crash that ultimately damaged 27 vehicles and injured a dozen others this past Friday afternoon. KUTV reports that all directions of traffic were closed while officials investigated.

According to Lt. Jeremy Hansen with Tooele police, the incident began at 1:45 p.m. Friday when a semi-double trailer hauling gravel was traveling northbound on Main Street and crashed twice.

The semi reportedly continued northbound and caused a major collision, including at the Tooele Motor Company.

One woman was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, 11 total people were injured in the crash.

