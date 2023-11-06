CD’A woman dies in freak accident when tree falls on car, no wind involved

Coeur D’ Alene, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A Post Falls woman died after a tree fell on her car in Coeur d’Alene on Saturday morning.

According to the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department (CDAFD), firefighters found the victim dead when they arrived on the scene. Idaho State Police (ISP) said the 68-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Seltice Way when a tree in the median fell over the lanes, hitting the car. The driver died in the crash. There was no one else in the car.

According to CDAFD, the Coeur d’Alene Police Department is investigating what caused the tree to fall down. CDAFD said there was no wind when the tree fell. Authorities called this a ‘freak accident,’.

Emergency crews retrieved the victim from the car and cleared the road around noon on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The eastbound lanes were closed while crews cleaned up debris. The victim’s family has been notified.

