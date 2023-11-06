Advertise with Us
Colder temperatures can increase joint aches, pains, and stiffness

“So, staying active in general can alleviate pain long term.”
Cold temperatures can increase joint discomfort(Wavebreakmedia | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fall is in full swing, and a chill is in the air, especially at night and early in the morning leading some to experience more aches and pains in their joints.

Changes in weather, especially colder temperatures, can affect joints causing increased pain, stiffness, and soreness.

Sports medicine physician, Luke Sugden at St. Luke’s told KMVT this could be caused by a drop in barometric pressure allowing joints to expand pushing on nerves leading to more pain.

He also said as temperatures drop joint fluid can get thicker preventing joints from moving freely leading to pain and stiffness.

“For arthritis and a lot of joint aches and pains the old adage goes, the motion is the lotion,” said Sugden. “So, staying active in general can alleviate pain long term, so we definitely recommend people try to get out and stay active, but that can be difficult as the weather gets colder.”

He said in the cold weather it’s important to wear layers and long pants to keep joints warm and wear footwear with good grip to prevent falls as well.

