Community invited to annual Gratitude and Thanksgiving Celebration at Twin Falls City Park

Community invited to annual Gratitude and Thanksgiving Celebration at Twin Falls City Park
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The community is invited to the 7th annual Gratitude and Thanksgiving Celebration.

It is happening Saturday, November 4, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park.

The event is hosted by the faith leaders of the Magic Valley, and representatives from all different faiths will be at the event and civic leaders as well.

The event is meant to bring the community together and focus on all the things we have to be thankful for in this community.

I think that it’s always a great time to do this as we go into the Thanksgiving period of time because a lot of us just accept that we have a turkey on the table, and those types of things, but I think for our faith leaders here sometimes we have people that don’t have all the things we have, and we really do need to help support them, so it’s a perfect time to kick that off as we go into the Thanksgiving time, things start to get colder, and the cupboards start to get a little more bare,” said Tony Prater, a faith leader.

They will also be holding a food drive at the event as well, to help support people who are struggling right now.

Anyone and everyone is welcome to attend, whether you affiliate with a religion or not.

