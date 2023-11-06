CSI men’s and women’s basketball teams wrap up first three games

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted the Idaho Central Credit Union Invitational this weekend and both teams played their third and final games of the event on Saturday night.

The women’s team entered into its final game of the tournament with Arizona Western after two blowout wins the previous two days, 105-56 over Northwest College and 75-53 over North Idaho College.

CSI only led 32-30 at halftime, but a strong second half from the team on both sides of the ball helped the Golden Eagles cruise to a 66-47 win over the Matadors.

Kennedy Gillette and Kaylee Headrick led the team in scoring with 18 and 12 respectively, the defense forced 25 turnovers including 17 steals, the bench also contributed 37 points in the winning effort as the fourth-ranked women’s team is off to a 3-0 start.

After going undefeated in the regular season last year, the men’s team has already lost double the number of regular season games this year.

It began with an 87-83 loss to Yavapai College after the Golden Eagles were outscored 56-38 in the second half. CSI bounced back the night after with a 90-71 win over Northwest College.

In the men’s final game of the tournament they took on Lee College and a three-point halftime defecit for the Golden Eagles proved to be too much as the teams tied in second half scoring in a 74-71 CSI loss.

Jaylon Johnson led the all players in scoring with 27 on 4-of-8 from three, Walker Timme followed him up with 14 points and Jordan Hamilton recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards in a losing effort.

The men’s team falls to 1-2 and both the men and women will be hosting another three-day invitational next week starting on Thursday night as the women take on Yavapai College at 5:00 p.m. with the men squaring off with Community Christian College at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.