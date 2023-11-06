Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

CSI students get real world experience due to the Quagga Mussel

Some of their protocols have changed like refilling the disinfecting foot baths more often.
By Heatherann Wagner
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho has many majors and programs that offer students real-world-hands-on experience.

One of those is the aquaculture program that teaches classes like fish health management and fisheries management to name a few. The college manages a fish hatchery in the canyon as part of the program. One of the many thing’s instructors reinforce in teaching is biosecurity and its importance.

Something that was reinforced when the invasive Quagga Mussel was found in a section of the Snake River.

CSI Aquaculture Instructor Melissa Wagner, " We are no longer a disease-free facility and so we do have to worry about the potential diseases that can come onto our site as you see we have to drive through other farms as well so we have to be really careful and so the Quagga Mussel in the river is just a really good example of what can happen if you’re not following biosecurity protocol.”

Some of their protocols have changed like refilling the disinfecting foot baths more often. Students have been able to use the skills they’ve learned while taking care of the fish and the hatchery.

CSI student Avery Dewit says, “Seeing where the water comes from and where it’s going to is really important to keep track of everything and do the best, we can to keep everything secure within the building and around us as well. Being aware of the invasive species that around us and the Burbot have we can’t let out since they’re not native down here so that could be a whole problem and not letting the Quagga Mussels into our building would be another big one.”

Another unique situation that might come out of the Quagga situation is more opportunities for students and for the hatchery’s fish as well.

“It might offer new potential opportunities to the students to go out and help them survey or we’ve offered up some of the fish we raise here to see if we can help restock the river once it’s open again for fishing and recreation,” said Wagner.

More information about the aquaculture program can be found here. Quagga Mussel information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested
Generic earthquake photo
Two earthquakes detected in Idaho by USGS in the past two days
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash Friday, just after 5 p.m., at the...
Two juveniles killed in Gooding County crash
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge

Latest News

Semi crashes into car lot in Tooele, Utah injuring 11 people on Friday (11/03/23) (Courtesy KUTV)
11 injured after semi crashes into car dealership in Tooele, UT on Friday
CD'A woman is dead after tree falls on her car while she was driving down Seltice Way
CD’A woman dies in freak accident when tree falls on car, no wind involved
Pedestrian fatality
Rupert woman walking on HWY 25 near Minico H.S. struck and killed by motorist Saturday evening
Voters line up to the polls for the midterms
Here’s a county-by-county rundown for Tuesday’s election day