Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Feds seize 220 pounds of drugs, some resembling candy

Authorities say more drugs were seized in a home than there are people in Massachusetts. (Credit: WBZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal prosecutors announced one of the biggest drug busts in New England history on Monday.

Investigators found more than 220 pounds of suspected drugs in a suburban Boston home.

Among them were heart-shaped pills made to resemble Valentine’s Day candy that contained fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The investigation started with an overdose death in nearby Salem.

Authorities tracked the drugs to the basement of a home in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Children were living on the first and second floors.

Investigators also found a loaded handgun as well as counterfeit Adderall and Percocet pills.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Generic earthquake photo
Two earthquakes detected in Idaho by USGS in the past two days
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge
The University of Idaho said the house will not be torn down this semester.
FBI Investigators at King Road House in Moscow Tuesday and Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - Scientists have discovered the oldest black hole yet, formed a mere 470 million years...
Oldest black hole discovered dating back to 470 million years after the Big Bang
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with leaders from the Western Hemisphere for the inaugural...
‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden promotes $16 billion for passenger rail projects near his home in Delaware
FILE - The CDC will test for more than 30 pathogens in four airports.
CDC to expand disease surveillance at airports
The CDC is expanding airport surveillance as flu numbers rise. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
CDC expands airport surveillance as flu numbers rise
Extreme weather costing Americans
Expert advice to combat extreme weather’s impact on your wallet