Fit and Well Idaho: Grief around the holiday season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Thanksgiving and Christmas approaching quickly, many people may be excited, but some others may be dealing with grief.

This week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report looks at what grief is and how to handle it this holiday season.

Grief is a response to something that has changed in your life.

People think about grief after a person they loved has passed away, but it can also be moving away from your hometown, or a new career path, or battling an illness.

One chaplain at St. Luke’s says the best advice is to give yourself permission to celebrate the holidays differently than you used to, especially because the holidays hold a lot of expectations and stress with them.

Give yourself some grace to celebrate differently, if you need to.

“Just recognizing that it’s different, it’s not going to be the way it was in the past, part of what is painful about grief, is life isn’t the way it used to be, and it’s also not going to be the way that it used to be, so navigating the fact that it’s different, that you can do things differently to honor a loved one, maybe creating new family traditions as well,” said Elizabeth Ryder, a chaplain.

Ryder also says to speak about how you are feeling with friends and other loved ones, as they may be feeling the same way you are.

