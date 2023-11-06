Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

QUARTERFINALS: Play of the week

Presented by Blue Lakes Auto Repair.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:44 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho high school football State tournament quarterfinals wrapped up this weekend and while the area has four remaining teams of the field of 24, this week’s play of the week comes from a squad that was eliminated Friday night.

This week’s play comes from a pair of Kimberly wideouts in their State quarterfinal game with Weiser.

Quarterback Kade Larson dropped back to pass in a close game and hit Kasen Hammond near the 30-yard line before pitching back to his teammate Mason Jensen who never broke stride looking for the lateral and then took off the rest of the 70 yards down the sideline and into the endzone.

It’s still hard to tell if that was a set play or if it just happened in the heat of the moment, but nonetheless what a heads up play by both Kimberly receivers to trim the lead.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs their potential go-ahead touchdown with 11 seconds left was negated by an illegal shift penalty and Kimberly fell for the first time this season 35-32, however the game’s result doesn’t take away from this great play by these two Bulldogs.

