Rob Sturgill and his charity ‘Type of Wood’ heading back to Ukraine with aid and supplies

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rob Sturgill and his charity ‘Type of Wood Charity’ is heading back to Ukraine for the 5th time.

The first trip over there was to help shuttle refugees, and eventually he and his charity helped shuttle supplies in and refugees out, and now, he is just focused on bringing supplies in and helping families and soldiers on the frontlines.

Sturgill and 11 others will be leaving on Tuesday for about two weeks.

This time, he and his charity is focused on bringing over tourniquets, medical supplies, and medicine to the frontlines.

They are also going to be supplying them with flour for bread, and mobile kitchens as well as rebuilding their homes.

“These folks are just like you and I, I mean they are just like you and I in that they just want freedom, and just seeing what they are going through especially in the beginning of the war when the women and children are leaving their fathers, that was hard to watch for me, and I knew I needed to do something and I’ve just gotten further and further involved because I’ve come to just dearly love the people of Ukraine,” said Rob Sturgill.

If you would like to help Rob Sturgill and his charity and the people of Ukraine, you can donate directly through his charity. The website is linked here.

You can keep up with the work they are doing and follow your donation through their Facebook Page.

