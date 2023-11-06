Advertise with Us
Rupert woman walking on HWY 25 near Minico H.S. struck and killed by motorist Saturday evening

Pedestrian fatality
Pedestrian fatality(Marshall Police Department)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police is reporting that a woman from Rupert was struck while walking on the shoulder of Highway 25 near Minico High School.

According to ISP’s report, the fatality crash happened at around 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, November 4, on State Highway 25 near S 300 W. A 56-year-old female from Rupert was walking on the shoulder of westbound Highway 25.

A 2015 Toyota Camry was being driven westbound on Highway 25 by a 38-year-old male from Kingman, Arizona, when the female walked out into the westbound lanes and was struck. The female pedestrian succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. The lanes of travel on Highway 25 were blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency personnel to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

