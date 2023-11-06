Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Twin Falls Most Wanted: Emmanuel Mutokambali

Twin Falls Most Wanted Emmanuel Mutokambali
By KMVT News Staff
Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Sheriff’s office is looking for a 54-year-old man named Emmanuel Mutokambali.

Mutokambali is accused of Stalking in the Second Degree, Sexual Battery and Violation of a Protection Order. He has no bond.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s office asks if you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers on 208-343-COPS. You can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible to be awarded cash.

You can also send tips through www.343COPS.com or download the P3 Tips application on your phone.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested
Generic earthquake photo
Two earthquakes detected in Idaho by USGS in the past two days
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash Friday, just after 5 p.m., at the...
Two juveniles killed in Gooding County crash
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge

Latest News

File
CSI students get real world experience due to the Quagga Mussel
Semi crashes into car lot in Tooele, Utah injuring 11 people on Friday (11/03/23) (Courtesy KUTV)
11 injured after semi crashes into car dealership in Tooele, UT on Friday
CD'A woman is dead after tree falls on her car while she was driving down Seltice Way
CD’A woman dies in freak accident when tree falls on car, no wind involved
Pedestrian fatality
Rupert woman walking on HWY 25 near Minico H.S. struck and killed by motorist Saturday evening
Voters line up to the polls for the midterms
Here’s a county-by-county rundown for Tuesday’s election day