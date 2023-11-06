Twin Falls Most Wanted: Emmanuel Mutokambali

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Sheriff’s office is looking for a 54-year-old man named Emmanuel Mutokambali.

Mutokambali is accused of Stalking in the Second Degree, Sexual Battery and Violation of a Protection Order. He has no bond.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s office asks if you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers on 208-343-COPS. You can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible to be awarded cash.

You can also send tips through www.343COPS.com or download the P3 Tips application on your phone.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.