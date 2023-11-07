Advertise with Us
14-year-old suffers cardiac arrest and dies while running 5K, reports say

Knox MacEwen, 14, reportedly died after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a 5K...
Knox MacEwen, 14, reportedly died after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a 5K event.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MIRAMAR, Fla. (Gray News) - A teenager reportedly died over the weekend after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a 5K event.

The teen’s family identified him as 14-year-old Knox MacEwen, a Western High School Air Force Junior ROTC student.

According to WTJV, Knox was running at a Army Junior ROTC event at Everglades High School Saturday morning.

He was transported to the hospital, but pronounced dead by medical staff.

A GoFundMe has since been set up on behalf of the boy’s family.

“The MacEwen family suddenly and tragically lost their beloved 14-year-old son, Knox. He was a revered member of his local community,” organizer Lauren Milam wrote. “This family has been through the unimaginable.”

Western High School Principal Jimmy Arrojo shared a message to students regarding the teen’s death.

“One of our JROTC students passed away this morning after being transported to the hospital. I want to offer my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, teachers, and classmates as they mourn this great loss,” Arrojo said in a message obtained by the local station.

Grief counselors will be available on campus this week for those who need assistance, according to the principal’s message.

Authorities have not released any further immediate details.

Milam has thanked everyone for the outpouring of support the family has already received.

