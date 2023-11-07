1AD1 Snake River All-Conference Volleyball teams announced
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 1ADA1 Snake River all-conference volleyball teams were announced, with Murtaugh headlining the list.
Murtaugh’s Ashlee Stanger was named conference Player of the Year, for her fantastic season with the Red Devils.
Her sister, Ady Stanger, was also named to the first team, and head coach Lisa Nebeker was named Coach of the Year.
The Red Devils were district champions and finished in third place in the state tournament this season.
On the second team, Careys Andie Simpson stood out as the only freshman to make the postseason list.
Look out for Simpson and Carey next season.
The Oakley Hornets had the most student-athletes recognized with Jentry Hawker and Jessi Pulsipher on the first team, along with Taylin and Kaymbri Beck being on the honorable mentions.
Full teams are listed below.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Lisa Nebeker Murtaugh
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ashlee Stanger SR Murtaugh
FIRST TEAM:
Ady Stanger SR Murtaugh
Ella DeJong SR Lighthouse
Paige Black JR Carey
Jentry Hawker SR Oakley
Lexi Huettig JR Valley
Jessi Pulsipher SR Oakley
SECOND TEAM:
Bryleigh Widmier SR Murtaugh
Justice Kelly SR Shoshone
Anneke Vanderham SO Lighthouse
Andie Simpson FR Carey
Aspyn York SO Hansen
Reagan Jones SR Raft River
HONORABLE MENTION:
Taylin Beck SO Oakley
Madison Spriggs JR Glenns Ferry
Cynthia Colis JR Shoshone
Brodee Wootan SR Glenns Ferry
Kaymbri Beck SR Oakley
Dalli Severe SR Castleford
