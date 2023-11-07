Advertise with Us
1AD1 Snake River All-Conference Volleyball teams announced

By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 1ADA1 Snake River all-conference volleyball teams were announced, with Murtaugh headlining the list.

Murtaugh’s Ashlee Stanger was named conference Player of the Year, for her fantastic season with the Red Devils.

Her sister, Ady Stanger, was also named to the first team, and head coach Lisa Nebeker was named Coach of the Year.

The Red Devils were district champions and finished in third place in the state tournament this season.

On the second team, Careys Andie Simpson stood out as the only freshman to make the postseason list.

Look out for Simpson and Carey next season.

The Oakley Hornets had the most student-athletes recognized with Jentry Hawker and Jessi Pulsipher on the first team, along with Taylin and Kaymbri Beck being on the honorable mentions.

Full teams are listed below.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Lisa Nebeker Murtaugh

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ashlee Stanger SR Murtaugh

FIRST TEAM:

Ady Stanger SR Murtaugh

Ella DeJong SR Lighthouse

Paige Black JR Carey

Jentry Hawker SR Oakley

Lexi Huettig JR Valley

Jessi Pulsipher SR Oakley

SECOND TEAM:

Bryleigh Widmier SR Murtaugh

Justice Kelly SR Shoshone

Anneke Vanderham SO Lighthouse

Andie Simpson FR Carey

Aspyn York SO Hansen

Reagan Jones SR Raft River

HONORABLE MENTION:

Taylin Beck SO Oakley

Madison Spriggs JR Glenns Ferry

Cynthia Colis JR Shoshone

Brodee Wootan SR Glenns Ferry

Kaymbri Beck SR Oakley

Dalli Severe SR Castleford

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

