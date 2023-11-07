The CSI volleyball team is heading to the National Tournament for the first time since 2018

YUMA, Arizona (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time since 2018, the College of Southern Idaho’s Golden Eagles volleyball team is headed to the national tournament.

CSI took on Arizona Western Monday night, where a win would book their ticket to the National Tournament.

They swept Arizona Western 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-20) and punched their ticket to Hutchinson, Kansas.

Annie Nikolnikova was sensational, finishing the match with nine kills, five block assists, and two service aces.

Alizaysha Sope had 11 kills, while Val Sarti-Cipriani posted six kills and five block assists.

The NJCAA National Tournament begins next Wednesday, November 15th.

CSI will enter the national tournament with a 25-8 record, and the NJCAA will announce the seeding for the tournament on Thursday.

