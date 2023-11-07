Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Gooding Senators held basketball Jamboree

Along with the Senators, the Jerome Tigers, Burley Bobcats, and Dietrich Blue Devils were in attendance and competed.
Along with the Senators, the Jerome Tigers, Burley Bobcats, and Dietrich Blue Devils were in...
Along with the Senators, the Jerome Tigers, Burley Bobcats, and Dietrich Blue Devils were in attendance and competed.(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gooding held a basketball Jamboree Monday evening for some preseason hoops action.

Along with the Senators, the Jerome Tigers, Burley Bobcats, and Dietrich Blue Devils were in attendance and competed.

Each team played two separate halves equaling one full game.

Basketball season is here, KMVT will have you covered for all your favorite teams throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Generic earthquake photo
Two earthquakes detected in Idaho by USGS in the past two days
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge

Latest News

This will be the first time these two meet on the field since last year's 1AD1 title game,...
The Oakley Hornets await Grace in the state semi-finals on Thursday
Murtaugh’s Ashlee Stanger was named conference Player of the Year, for her fantastic season...
1AD1 Snake River All-Conference Volleyball teams announced
They swept Arizona Western 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-20) and punched their ticket to Hutchinson...
The CSI volleyball team is heading to the National Tournament for the first time since 2018
The College of Southern Idaho's basketball teams got off to very opposite starts in the 2023-24...
CSI men’s and women’s basketball teams wrap up first three games