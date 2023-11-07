The Oakley Hornets await Grace in the state semi-finals on Thursday

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Oakley Hornets football team hosts Grace on Thursday in the 1AD1 state semi-final game.

After dismantling Notus 70-6 last Friday, the Hornets will host the Grizzlies.

This will be the first time these two meet on the field since last year’s 1AD1 title game, where Oakley came away victorious 58-20 and claimed their third straight title.

The Hornets know they will get the Grizzlies’ best shot on Thursday, but with a win, Oakley would go to their fourth straight championship game.

However, head coach Brennan Jones during the preseason, said it wasn’t about going for a fourth straight title game, but it was for this senior group to get there and show out on the field for the first time.

“Most importantly it’s for all of our guys who waited their turn,” Jones said. “Guys who have been on the JV squad or the practice squad, but now it’s their chance to be under the lights on Fridays and we look forward to seeing what they can do.”

This group has impressed but now must get the job done Thursday night.

Oakley vs Grace with a championship berth on the line, with a kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. from Oakley High School.

KMVT will be on sight for the highlights to come on Thursday night.

