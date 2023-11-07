Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

The Oakley Hornets await Grace in the state semi-finals on Thursday

This will be the first time these two meet on the field, since last year’s 1AD1 title game, where Oakley came away victorious 58-20 and claimed their third straight title.
This will be the first time these two meet on the field since last year's 1AD1 title game,...
This will be the first time these two meet on the field since last year's 1AD1 title game, where Oakley came away victorious 58-20, and claimed their third straight title.(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Oakley Hornets football team hosts Grace on Thursday in the 1AD1 state semi-final game.

After dismantling Notus 70-6 last Friday, the Hornets will host the Grizzlies.

This will be the first time these two meet on the field since last year’s 1AD1 title game, where Oakley came away victorious 58-20 and claimed their third straight title.

The Hornets know they will get the Grizzlies’ best shot on Thursday, but with a win, Oakley would go to their fourth straight championship game.

However, head coach Brennan Jones during the preseason, said it wasn’t about going for a fourth straight title game, but it was for this senior group to get there and show out on the field for the first time.

“Most importantly it’s for all of our guys who waited their turn,” Jones said. “Guys who have been on the JV squad or the practice squad, but now it’s their chance to be under the lights on Fridays and we look forward to seeing what they can do.”

This group has impressed but now must get the job done Thursday night.

Oakley vs Grace with a championship berth on the line, with a kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. from Oakley High School.

KMVT will be on sight for the highlights to come on Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Generic earthquake photo
Two earthquakes detected in Idaho by USGS in the past two days
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge

Latest News

Murtaugh’s Ashlee Stanger was named conference Player of the Year, for her fantastic season...
1AD1 Snake River All-Conference Volleyball teams announced
Along with the Senators, the Jerome Tigers, Burley Bobcats, and Dietrich Blue Devils were in...
Gooding Senators held basketball Jamboree
They swept Arizona Western 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-20) and punched their ticket to Hutchinson...
The CSI volleyball team is heading to the National Tournament for the first time since 2018
The College of Southern Idaho's basketball teams got off to very opposite starts in the 2023-24...
CSI men’s and women’s basketball teams wrap up first three games