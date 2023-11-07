Ride TFT offering free rides to and from the polls on election day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —November 7 is election day, and if you don’t have a ride, Ride TFT is offering one.

Ride TFT will be providing free rides to and from polling places in the city of Twin Falls on election day.

To take advantage of this free service, download the Ride Twin Falls Transit App or call the dispatch center at 208-974-7433.

Polls are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. November 7.

This service is only available to people living and voting within the city of Twin Falls.

