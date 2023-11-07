Rock Creek Firefighter injured while responding to two vehicle injury crash

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Rock Creek Firefighter injured while responding to an early morning car accident.

According to Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Spokeswoman, Lori Stewart, Rock Creek Fire was responding to a two vehicle injury crash at 3900 North 3700 East.

The firefighter was retrieving a bag to render aid to the crash victim.

The firefighter tried to stop a female driver to avoid a head on collision with an oncoming vehicle.

The female driver stopped and let the oncoming vehicle pass, and then the female driver accelerated to go around the firefighter and hit the firefighter.

The impact spun him around and pushed him into the parked fire engine.

He was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The female drove away.

She was in a smaller SUV, which was blue and had 2T plates.

She was traveling Westbound.

Stewart says there should be some damage to the passenger side front panel or mirror.

The driver is described as wearing a baseball cap with brunette hair.

If you have any information, please call SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911.

