Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Rock Creek Firefighter injured while responding to two vehicle injury crash

Rock Creek Fire District
Rock Creek Fire District(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Rock Creek Firefighter injured while responding to an early morning car accident.

According to Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Spokeswoman, Lori Stewart, Rock Creek Fire was responding to a two vehicle injury crash at 3900 North 3700 East.

The firefighter was retrieving a bag to render aid to the crash victim.

The firefighter tried to stop a female driver to avoid a head on collision with an oncoming vehicle.

The female driver stopped and let the oncoming vehicle pass, and then the female driver accelerated to go around the firefighter and hit the firefighter.

The impact spun him around and pushed him into the parked fire engine.

He was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The female drove away.

She was in a smaller SUV, which was blue and had 2T plates.

She was traveling Westbound.

Stewart says there should be some damage to the passenger side front panel or mirror.

The driver is described as wearing a baseball cap with brunette hair.

If you have any information, please call SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen kidnapped in Arizona found safe at Alcan border; mom, uncle arrested
Missing Arizona teen thought to have been brought to Idaho was found at a port of entry to Alaska, mother and uncle arrested
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
Generic earthquake photo
Two earthquakes detected in Idaho by USGS in the past two days
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge

Latest News

Southern Idaho Forecast 11-7
Southern Idaho Forecast 11-7
Twin Falls Public Library says goodbye to overdue fees
Toddler Time Event hosted at Twin Falls Public Library
Ride TFT
Ride TFT offering free rides to and from the polls on election day
FILE - A view of the mobile phone app logos for, from left, Facebook and Instagram in New York,...
What are the dangers of social media and how can parents help protect their kids?